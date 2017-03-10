New college course creating a lot of buzz! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New college course creating a lot of buzz!

Written by Jeff Cunningham
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Want a new career that is as sweet as honey?  How about becoming a master beekeeper?  Bam!

The University of Illinois Extension in conjunction with the University of Missouri Extension will be offering a Certified Master Beekeeper course.

The course will take place from 8 a.m. til 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the University of Illinois Extension office at 402 Ava Road in Murphysboro.  Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.

"Introduction to Bees and Beekeeping" will focus on, get this, bees!  Things like history of beekeeping, honeybee biology, plant and pollinator relationships, essential equipment and requirements AND the birds and the bees.  Just kidding about that last part.  The other things are legit.

The Missouri Master Beekeeper certification program consists of six levels.  From Beginning Beekeeper to Master Beekeeper.  

Every level is guaranteed to be a hoot!  Don't stop at Apprentice Beekeeper or Journeyman Beekeeper when you can go all the way to the top!  

The cost of the course is $61 and payment must be made by March 20.  

Go to http://go.illinois.edu/masterbeekeeper for more information.  

