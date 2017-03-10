SIC Team Wins Fourth Consecutive Championship

Southeastern Illinois College clinched its record fourth consecutive Model Illinois Government championship when it was named, “Outstanding Large Delegation” on Sunday, March 5 during the government simulation competition at the Capitol in Springfield. It was the team's tenth state championship in 14 years.

This is the first time a team has won four consecutive Model Illinois Government Simulation in the history of the competition. During competition, students have the opportunity to debate bills in the actual House and Senate chambers in Springfield.

This year, over 200 students from 15 colleges and universities participated from across the state.

Despite being the smallest school in the competition, the team wasn't worried.

“I actually view our size as an advantage rather than a disadvantage,” political science instructor and advisor Matt Lees says. “I know the name of each and every student in my classes, and I personally recruit and hand pick every member of the team. You simply cannot do that if you’re teaching in a 100-person lecture hall. The success we have experienced is a testament to the quality of our students.”

Southeastern Illinois College led all schools in total points, leadership positions, won three major awards, and controlled both the House Democrat and Senate Republican caucuses. SIC set new school records for floor leadership positions (six) and total points (16).

SIC students were elected to four committee spokesperson positions, two floor whip positions, had two committee chairs, and won elections for House Majority Leader, Assistant Majority Leader, and Floor Whip. SIC students also won elections for Senate Minority and Assistant Minority, and Floor Whip.

The team won awards for Outstanding Original Legislation, Outstanding Person in the House of Representatives, and Outstanding First Year Delegate. Given the number of offices held and overall performance, the SIC team was named Outstanding Large Delegation.

“I can honestly say joining MIG was by far one of the best things I have ever done,” Grant Loudy who played the role of a representative, says. “I can’t wait until next year!”

“Before joining MIG I actually hated politics and never wanted to vote or even talk about politics of any kind,” first year delegate Morgan Denbo says. “MIG has changed my life for the better.”

Pictured left, Southeastern’s state champion MIG team poses at the Capitol with State Senator Dale Fowler. Pictured are (L-R) Braden Scroggins, William Tippett, Nolan Sutton, Morgan Denbo, Head Delegate Tracy Stokich, Ryan Dennison, Reagan Gray, Casper Johns, Sen. Dale Fowler, Chloe Brandon, Evan Doughty, Grant Loudy, William Johnson, Senior delegate Dana Hooven and Advisor Matt Lees.

