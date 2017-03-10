Report: Carolina Trades Kony Ealy to Patriots - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Report: Carolina Trades Kony Ealy to Patriots

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Kony Ealy to visit New Madrid, MO

    Kony Ealy to visit New Madrid, MO

    Tuesday, February 16 2016 4:38 PM EST2016-02-16 21:38:00 GMT
    Wednesday, February 17 2016 12:16 AM EST2016-02-17 05:16:11 GMT

    The hometown boy and Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy will be in New Madrid, Missouri on Saturday, February 20.

    The hometown boy and Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy will be in New Madrid, Missouri on Saturday, February 20.

  • Super Bowl contender Kony Ealy leaves lasting impact at NMCC

    Super Bowl contender Kony Ealy leaves lasting impact at NMCC

    Friday, February 5 2016 3:54 PM EST2016-02-05 20:54:09 GMT
    Saturday, February 6 2016 6:30 PM EST2016-02-06 23:30:14 GMT

    Before the Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy was playing in Super Bowl 50, he was a standout student athlete at New Madrid County Central High School.

    Before the Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy was playing in Super Bowl 50, he was a standout student athlete at New Madrid County Central High School.

  • New Madrid County Central H.S. shows support for Kony Ealy

    New Madrid County Central H.S. shows support for Kony Ealy

    Friday, February 5 2016 4:50 PM EST2016-02-05 21:50:02 GMT
    Friday, February 5 2016 5:58 PM EST2016-02-05 22:58:55 GMT

    Decked out in Carolina blue, carrying signs and showing their pride, the entire student bodies of the middle school and high school came out to show support for their very own Kony Ealy, who will play in the Super Bowl with his team, the Carolina Panthers.

    Decked out in Carolina blue, carrying signs and showing their pride, the entire student bodies of the middle school and high school came out to show support for their very own Kony Ealy, who will play in the Super Bowl with his team, the Carolina Panthers.

  • Kony Ealy's NFL journey inspired by sister

    Kony Ealy's NFL journey inspired by sister

    Wednesday, May 7 2014 11:47 PM EDT2014-05-08 03:47:41 GMT
    Thursday, February 4 2016 5:46 PM EST2016-02-04 22:46:51 GMT
    For all the fanfare Missouri defensive end and New Madrid County Central alum Kony Ealy collects on the football field, nothing equals the affection he receives from his sister Cierra.

    For all the fanfare Missouri defensive end and New Madrid County Central alum Kony Ealy collects on the football field, nothing equals the affection he receives from his sister Cierra.

(KFVS) -

ESPN Reporting that the Carolina Panthers have traded former New Madrid County Central star Kony Ealy to the New England Patriots.

The report said Ealy and a 3rd round pick go to New England for the Patriots 2nd round pick.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:21:54 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

  • Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:06:39 GMT
    Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

  • Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:03:53 GMT
    The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the...

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals,...

    •   
Powered by Frankly