Report: Carolina Trades Kony Ealy to Patriots

For all the fanfare Missouri defensive end and New Madrid County Central alum Kony Ealy collects on the football field, nothing equals the affection he receives from his sister Cierra.

Decked out in Carolina blue, carrying signs and showing their pride, the entire student bodies of the middle school and high school came out to show support for their very own Kony Ealy, who will play in the Super Bowl with his team, the Carolina Panthers.

Before the Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy was playing in Super Bowl 50, he was a standout student athlete at New Madrid County Central High School.

The hometown boy and Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy will be in New Madrid, Missouri on Saturday, February 20.

ESPN Reporting that the Carolina Panthers have traded former New Madrid County Central star Kony Ealy to the New England Patriots.

The report said Ealy and a 3rd round pick go to New England for the Patriots 2nd round pick.

