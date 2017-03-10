Report: Carolina Trades Kony Ealy to Patriots

The hometown boy and Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy will be in New Madrid, Missouri on Saturday, February 20.
Before the Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy was playing in Super Bowl 50, he was a standout student athlete at New Madrid County Central High School.
Decked out in Carolina blue, carrying signs and showing their pride, the entire student bodies of the middle school and high school came out to show support for their very own Kony Ealy, who will play in the Super Bowl with his team, the Carolina Panthers.
For all the fanfare Missouri defensive end and New Madrid County Central alum Kony Ealy collects on the football field, nothing equals the affection he receives from his sister Cierra.
Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.
Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.
Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the...
Marcus Mariota’s tenure in Tennessee will continue through 2019, at the very least. The Tennessee Titans have announced they will exercise their fifth-year option on the former Heisman Trophy winner and Honolulu native.
The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs has been called off because of wintry weather, the 25th postponement in the first three weeks of the major league season.
