Recycling firm to accept e-waste in Perryville, MO for tornado victims

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

MRC Recycling, a Missouri-certified electronics recycling firm, will be accepting electronic devices in Perryville, Mo. from 8 a.m. to noon.

MRC has agreed to waive any fees normally associated with the pickup of electronic devices damaged in the tornado that struck Perry County on February 28.

The group will be accepting electronic devices on Saturday, March 18 in the parking lot of the Knights of Columbus at on Jefferson Street.

Ryan Hall, Operations Manager for MRC said “MRC is and will always be more than happy to assist our communities during their times of need.”

David Grimes, Deputy Director for the Southeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District explained that the reason MRC and all electronics recyclers normally charge to accept “old” televisions and computer monitors, those with a picture tube, is that the glass in those tubes has a high lead content and is expensive to dispose of.

“We appreciate MRC waiving their fees on this,” Grimes said. “I think the Missouri Recycling Association has a ‘good citizen’ award and I will be putting MRC in for it,” Grimes went on.

