Spring forward, test your smoke alarms

When you move your clock forward an hour on Sunday, you should also take the time to test the batteries in your smoke alarms.

“When you turn your clocks ahead this weekend, it’s a great time to also test your smoke alarms,” said Lyn Hruska, Regional Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region. “Take a few minutes to replace your smoke alarm batteries and push the test button to make sure the alarms are working.”

If you don't already have smoke alarms in your home, the Red Cross recommends taking the time now to get them installed.

You should have at least one on every level, inside bedrooms, and outside sleeping areas.

