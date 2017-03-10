Marion, IL police investigating armed robbery at finance company

Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Friday.

On March 10, at approximately 10:39 a.m., the Marion Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Illini Finance, located at 714 N. Carbon Street in Marion, Illinois.

According to police, a man flashed a weapon and demanded cash. He was wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans and left with cash.

The suspect left in a silver, four-door passenger car with Illinois plates, and was last seen traveling south on Carbon Street.

Information was provided that the suspect vehicle pulled out in front of a truck, almost causing an accident.

The robbery is under investigation by the Marion Police Department. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.