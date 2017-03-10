6 arrested by Marion's Narcotics Unit

Six people are behind bars after the Marion Police Department's Narcotics Unit executed two search warrants.

According to the police department, the first search was in the 1100 block of Midway Court.

Investigators found cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and equipment used to weigh drugs.

Alfonso Nelson, 33, and Bobby McGregory, 59, both face charges of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

The next warrant was in the 400 block of E. Illinois Street.

Officers found crystal ice methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, packing, and weighing equipment in the home.

Four people who live in the home were arrested:

Robert Weir, 58, faces a charge of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Stefany Webb, 35, faces a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine

Richard Cooper, 45, faces a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine

Adawnya Solomon, 24, faces a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.

The Marion Police Department's Emergency Response Team helped serve the search warrants using tactical entries.

