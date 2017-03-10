Crews respond to fire at Flickerwood Arena

Crews responded to a fire at the Flickerwood Arena in Jackson, Missouri on Friday, March 10.

Fruitland firefighters were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the 3000 block of Larch Lane for a fire at Flickerwood Farms.

They said the burning sawdust was in a semi trailer inside the building. The trailer was removed from the building and the contents extinguished, as well as some smoldering material inside the building.

The Jackson Fire Department provided mutual aid.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, some sawdust in a trailer in the arena was smoldering and it got into some insulation. The fire was out within 15 minutes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.