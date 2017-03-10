Fire extinguished at Mississippi Co. Detention Center; inmates to return inside

Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Mississippi County Detention Center on Friday, March 10.

Just after noon on Friday, the fire was out.

Officials believe an electrical fire started in the HVAC system.

According to Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the MCDC had a partial evacuation due to smoke coming from a belt on an HVAC pulley system.

The jail was evacuated, but the inmates have been returned to the jail.

