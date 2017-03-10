New report shows growing cost and impact of Alzheimer’s disease

The Alzheimer’s Association just released the 2017 Facts and Figures report which shows the growing cost and impact of Alzheimer’s disease on families and the economy.

The financial cost of the disease continues to take its toll.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, for the first time total payments for caring for individuals in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia exceeded $259 billion.

The report shows how the disease is impacting caregivers, such as family members.

More than one-third of caregivers report their own health has deteriorated due to their care responsibilities.

More than 15 million Americans provide unpaid care, such physical, emotional and financial support for the estimated $5.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s.

According to the 2017 report, in 2016 Alzheimer’s caregivers provided an estimated 18.2 billion hours of unpaid care, which the report valued at $230.1 billion.

Women make up two-thirds of Alzheimer’s caregivers.

New findings highlighted in the report show that of all dementia caregivers who provided care for more than 40 hours a week, 69 percent are women.

Of those providing care to someone with dementia for more than 5 years, 63 percent are women and 37 percent are men.

The Facts and Figures report also found that the strain of caregiving produces serious physical and mental health consequences.

Also, the sad reality is that deaths are rising.

This is the case although deaths from other major diseases have decreased significantly in the last decade, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased significantly.

In fact, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, deaths have nearly doubled in 14 years.

The 2017 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report is a comprehensive compilation of national statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia.

For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

