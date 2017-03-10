Heartland Cooks: Salmon en Papillote (in parchment)

Salmon en Papillote is served in parchment leaving you less to clean up. (Source: KFVS)

During the 40 days of Lent many Christians forgo meat on Fridays.

Beef, chicken and pork are forbidden – leaving fish as the lone protein option. Fish fries are great, but not very healthy.

Linda Gast of Jackson has an option for a Lenten meal that’s easy to fix, and leaves little in the way of clean up. Linda’s Salmon en Papillote, or Salmon in parchment features fresh vegetables, mushrooms and lemon in parchment that’s a full meal in a pouch.

Ingredients:

4 salmon filets (4 – 8 ounce)

1 large carrot

1 zucchini

2 yellow squash

3 springs green onion

Sliced button mushrooms

1 lemon sliced thin

Salt & pepper (to taste)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425.

Slice carrots, zucchini, and squash lengthwise into strips (Julienne).

Cut green onion stalks into fourths.

Slice lemon into quarter inch slices.

Cut four two-foot sections of parchment paper. Unroll and fold in half lengthwise. Stack folded parchment in a pile with folds all facing the same direction.

Cut all four pieces of parchment together in the shape of a half heart – making sure to start and finish at the folded end. When you unfold the parchment you will have a heart shape.

Place the heart upside-down and place a piece of salmon on one half of the heart. Add a quarter of the vegetables, green onions and mushrooms. Top with two to three lemon slices and salt and pepper to taste.

Fold the other half of the parchment paper on top of the pile of veggies and salmon. Beginning at the top of the heart, fold the parchment paper an inch at a time moving along the edge of the heart making sure each new fold holds the fold in front of it (see video).

When you have folded all the way around, you will come to the point of the heart. Tuck the tail under the parchment pouch and place pouch on a cookie sheet.

Repeat parchment fold with the other three pieces of salmon and remaining ingredients.

Bake parchment pouches on two separate cookie sheets for 15 minutes.

To serve, slice open top of parchment and fold pieces beneath pouch. Plate in parchment “bowl” and enjoy!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.