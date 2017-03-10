Charges filed in connection to officer-involved shooting in Wyat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charges filed in connection to officer-involved shooting in Wyatt, MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Johnathan Lee Jones (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Johnathan Lee Jones (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
Jessica Mannom (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Jessica Mannom (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Terry, cNews) (Source: Terry, cNews)
(Source: Terry, cNews) (Source: Terry, cNews)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Charges have been filed in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County, Mo. on Friday that left a deputy and a suspect hospitalized.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, deputies from the sheriff's department were serving a warrant at a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, Mo. around 9 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

That warrant was part of a narcotics investigation at the home, according to police.

Investigators say Jonathan Lee Jones, 36, of Wyatt, started shooting toward the deputies and deputies returned fire.

One of the deputies was hit in the leg. Jones was hit in the upper torso.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital with what investigators believe is a non-life threatening injury. He has already undergone surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Jones was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital. He had surgery and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

He faces six felony counts of assault first degree, six felony counts of armed criminal action, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.

Jones also faces six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and four counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Jessica N. Lannom, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance. Lannom is being held at the Mississippi County Jail without bond.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the shooting.

