President of Saint Francis Medical Center announces retirement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

President of Saint Francis Medical Center announces retirement

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Steve Bjelich (Source: Saint Francis Medical Center) Steve Bjelich (Source: Saint Francis Medical Center)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The President and CEO of Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau has announced his retirement.

Steven Bjelich sent an email to the staff of Saint Francis on Thursday night to let them know.

Bjelich, who has been with Saint Francis for 18 years, will leave on September 1.

In accepting his resignation, Saint Francis Healthcare System board chair Don Kaverman said, “For almost two decades, the names Steve Bjelich and Saint Francis were synonymous. Under his leadership, we have grown as a system to be the crown jewel in healthcare for this region. Steve’s handprints are everywhere you look: his regional development of clinics and referral relationships, our outreach and regional presences, our hospital construction, the recognition of Saint Francis as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare nationally, as well as the launch of several aggressive multi-campus building projects.”

The current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Maryann Reese, has been named as Bjelich's successor.

That appointment needs to be confirmed by Cape Girardeau-Springfield Diocese Bishop Edward Rice.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly