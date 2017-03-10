President of Saint Francis Medical Center announces retirement

The President and CEO of Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau has announced his retirement.

Steven Bjelich sent an email to the staff of Saint Francis on Thursday night to let them know.

Bjelich, who has been with Saint Francis for 18 years, will leave on September 1.

In accepting his resignation, Saint Francis Healthcare System board chair Don Kaverman said, “For almost two decades, the names Steve Bjelich and Saint Francis were synonymous. Under his leadership, we have grown as a system to be the crown jewel in healthcare for this region. Steve’s handprints are everywhere you look: his regional development of clinics and referral relationships, our outreach and regional presences, our hospital construction, the recognition of Saint Francis as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare nationally, as well as the launch of several aggressive multi-campus building projects.”

The current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Maryann Reese, has been named as Bjelich's successor.

That appointment needs to be confirmed by Cape Girardeau-Springfield Diocese Bishop Edward Rice.

