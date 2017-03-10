Shake, rattle, and roll: 2.5 magnitude rocks western TN

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of western Tennessee early Friday morning.

The quake had about a depth of more than six miles.

According to the USGS, the quake was about four miles from Ridgely, Tennessee and could be felt in Tiptonville, TN, Ridgely, TN, Hayward, MO and parts of St. Louis, MO.

