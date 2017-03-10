State highways in Hickman, KY officially reopened - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State highways in Hickman, KY officially reopened

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) -

All state highways an city streets in the Hickman, Kentucky are reported as cleared and open at this time.

According to Kentucky Emergency Management Area 1 Manager Jeremy Blansett, electrical power has been restored to all of the city with the exception of about 10 to 20 individual homes damaged during the storm.  

They were closed since severe storms and a possible tornado ripped through Thursday night.

Sightseers were highly discouraged.

Utility crews worked along state highways through town to clear the damage and make repairs.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 123 was closed from the 14 to the 16 mile marker due to high water.

KY 125 closed at several locations as crews work to restore power and other utility services.

According to KYTC, the Fulton County Highway Maintenance Facility was among the buildings hit by the suspected tornado.

The salt dome, a tractor shed, and several tractors housed in the shed were damaged.

Leaders do not expect that to hamper snow and ice response efforts this weekend.

