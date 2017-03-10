Crash on Rt. 13 in Williamson Co., IL halts traffic

According to the Marion Police Department, there has been a wreck on Route 13 early Friday morning.

Crews are currently on the scene.

Authorities are urging drivers to take an alternate route of travel as the roadway is blocked.

Stay tuned to KFVS12 both on-air and online for the latest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.