March 13 celebrity birthdays

He's a pop singer-songwriter who first broke onto the scene in the early 1960's with songs like Calendar Girl and Breaking Up is Hard to Do. He had a big comeback in the 1970's with hits like Bad Blood and Laughter in the Rain. He's written over 500 songs in his career including Love Will Keep Us Together which as a big hit for The Captain and Tennille. Neil Sedaka is 78 today.

He's an actor who has appeared in over 50 movies. They include: Fargo, Pleasantville, Jurassic Park 3, Air Force One, Wild Hogs, the list goes on and on. William H. Macy is 67 today.

She's an Emmy Award winning actress who had the role of nurse Colleen McMurpphy on the ABC drama China Beach. More recently she starred on Desperate Housewives. Dana Delany is 61 today.

He's a former big league first baseman who was known as "Will the Thrill." He spent most of his career with the Giants but part of his final season in baseball was spent with the Cardinals as he helped lead them on a playoff run back in 2000. Will Clark is 53 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.