Carbondale murder suspect indicted on 8 charges

A Grand Jury in Jackson County has indicted a Carbondale man on eight charges in connection a March 2017 murder.

Jarrell Pullen, 22, was indicted on two counts of first degree murder, five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Pullen is accused in the shooting death of Javon T. Trott, 18, of Johnston City, Illinois.

It happened on March 9 near 418 East Willow Street.

Pullen was arrested on April 11 in Jonesboro, Arkansas by U.S. Marshals.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

According to police, Trott and Pullen were acquaintances and were involved in a fight prior to the shooting.

He will be arraigned on May 11.

