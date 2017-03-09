Section of Highway 25 in Stoddard Co., MO back open after power - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Section of Highway 25 in Stoddard Co., MO back open after power lines fell across road

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A section of Highway 25 in Stoddard County is back open after strong winds knocked down power lines along an approximately quarter-mile long stretch.

Authorities are urging drivers to be cautious on their morning commutes because there could be storm debris on secondary roads that may not have been seen until now.

A number of power lines was also reportedly leaning over.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

