Damage, power outages reported after tornado warnings in MO, KY

According to officials, most state highways in Hickman, Kentucky are blocked by downed trees and power lines from overnight thunderstorms.

Power Outages

As of 11:15 a.m., power has been restored to most customers in Missouri and Illinois, according to Ameren.

As of 11:15 a.m., Gibson Electric Membership Corporate reports more than 200 customer are without power in Hickman and Fulton Counties. The outages began around 8:45 p.m. and crews are currently working on restoring power for those customers affected.

Damage in Missouri

The New Madrid Police Department told people to stay off of the roads last night. They posted there was debris in the roadway in numerous parts of town.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Risco and part of New Madrid briefly lost power. It was also reported that some trees were down.

Residents of Carter County reported hail.

Officials at Malden R-1 Schools opened up their storm shelter for residents to stay safe.

Butler County Dispatch said that a funnel cloud was spotted near US 67 North and JJ Highway around 6:40 p.m.

A section of Highway 25 in Stoddard County was closed after strong winds knocked down power lines along an approximately quarter-mile long stretch.

Damage in Kentucky

The Fulton County Jail was damaged and the dispatch center was moved to the judge's office.

Multiple power lines and a transformer were also down near the Fulton County Detention Center.

Authorities said there was no word on anyone injured, as of 11 p.m.

