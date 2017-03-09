McCracken Co., KY officials warn of possible phone scammers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co., KY officials warn of possible phone scammers

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County law enforcement officers are warning residents about someone scamming residents and pretending to be with a local power company.

On March 9, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received a notification of a scam to a local business. 

The business owner called to report that he had received a call from (800) 467-4052, claiming to be Paducah Power. 

They informed the business owner that he had to pay them $350 to change the electric meter or they would disconnect the power. 

The business owner called the local Paducah Power office and was told that it was a scam. 

The McCracken County Sheriff said that he also received a call on Wednesday on a department issued phone, from someone claiming to be someone with the government, selecting 1,500 people once a year to give $7,000 to, not to be paid back. 

When the caller was informed that they were calling a department issued phone and that they were being recorded, they hung up.

Police say most calls are 800 numbers or numbers out of the New York area or foreign countries. 

Some will claim to be with your credit card company and want to offer lower interest. Some will threaten you that if you don’t pay, you will be arrested - and some will tell you they will be giving you an amount of money that you don’t have to pay back. 

Police say you should hang up if you feel like someone is trying to scam you and contact the Sheriff’s Office - if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

