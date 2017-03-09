ARRESTED: 2 women in connection to Wayne Co., MO drug bust - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ARRESTED: 2 women in connection to Wayne Co., MO drug bust

Saundra Peppers (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department) Saundra Peppers (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
Tabitha Peppers (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department) Tabitha Peppers (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
WAYNE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Authorities in Wayne County, Missouri apprehended suspects Saundra Peppers, 45, and her 20-year-old daughter Tabitha Peppers, both wanted in connection with a year-and-a-half long undercover investigation on Saturday, March 11.

The women were arrested in Piedmont, MO and are both in jail on $25,000 cash bond each.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, 14 people were arrested on drug charges in addition to the two women above.

The following people were arrested for the distribution of controlled substance and/or possession of a controlled substance:

  • Donald Lee Rice, 36, of Piedmont
  • Brandon Utah Lee Hampton, 28, of Greenville
  • Kurt Donovan Steiner, 53, of Wappapello
  • David Lyle Ezell, 52, of Patterson
  • Cheryl Jean Glass, 51, of Wappapello
  • Jacquelline Marie Terrell, 51, of Wappapello
  • Larry James Stricklin, 66, of Wappapello
  • Brandy Ivy King, 40, of Wappapello
  • Kimberly Michelle Meinhardt, 34, of Piedmont
  • George Harvey McMullin, 44, of Piedmont
  • Celena Dawn Walk, 42, of McGhee
  • Michelle Lee Miller, 45, of Piedmont
  • Brian Anthony Moss, 33, of Williamsville
  • Bernice Darlene Lutes, 55, of Piedmont

According to authorities, they were arrested after undercover investigators made buys from them. The drugs consisted of prescription medications which included morphine, hydrocodone and meth.

During the arrests of the suspects, authorities say drugs were in plain sight in the house. The house was cleared and they got a search warrant.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance:

  • Kelly Lynn Haynes, 42, of Piedmont
  • Corey Dewayne Haynes, 44, of Piedmont
  • Tyler D. Haynes, 23, of Piedmont

The Division of Family Services was called in on one of the arrests because small children were present. The children were taken into protective custody.

Everyone except for Kurt Steiner are being housed on a $25,000 cash-only bond. Steiner was released on an "own recognizance" bond because his charges were for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

