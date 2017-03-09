ARRESTED: 2 women in connection to Wayne Co., MO drug bust

Authorities in Wayne County, Missouri apprehended suspects Saundra Peppers, 45, and her 20-year-old daughter Tabitha Peppers, both wanted in connection with a year-and-a-half long undercover investigation on Saturday, March 11.

The women were arrested in Piedmont, MO and are both in jail on $25,000 cash bond each.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, 14 people were arrested on drug charges in addition to the two women above.

The following people were arrested for the distribution of controlled substance and/or possession of a controlled substance:

Donald Lee Rice, 36, of Piedmont

Brandon Utah Lee Hampton, 28, of Greenville

Kurt Donovan Steiner, 53, of Wappapello

David Lyle Ezell, 52, of Patterson

Cheryl Jean Glass, 51, of Wappapello

Jacquelline Marie Terrell, 51, of Wappapello

Larry James Stricklin, 66, of Wappapello

Brandy Ivy King, 40, of Wappapello

Kimberly Michelle Meinhardt, 34, of Piedmont

George Harvey McMullin, 44, of Piedmont

Celena Dawn Walk, 42, of McGhee

Michelle Lee Miller, 45, of Piedmont

Brian Anthony Moss, 33, of Williamsville

Bernice Darlene Lutes, 55, of Piedmont

According to authorities, they were arrested after undercover investigators made buys from them. The drugs consisted of prescription medications which included morphine, hydrocodone and meth.

During the arrests of the suspects, authorities say drugs were in plain sight in the house. The house was cleared and they got a search warrant.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance:

Kelly Lynn Haynes, 42, of Piedmont

Corey Dewayne Haynes, 44, of Piedmont

Tyler D. Haynes, 23, of Piedmont

The Division of Family Services was called in on one of the arrests because small children were present. The children were taken into protective custody.

Everyone except for Kurt Steiner are being housed on a $25,000 cash-only bond. Steiner was released on an "own recognizance" bond because his charges were for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

