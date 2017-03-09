Heartland businesses raise money for tornado victims with beer rally

Now that much of the cleanup is done in Perryville – The Red Cross says the best way to give back is through financial donations.

Two Heartland companies are brewing up a creative way to help those in need.

Tornado Alley is brewed by Charleville, and sold – at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew.

After last week’s tornado – they couldn’t keep it on tap.

“Oh, we sold out. In four days. Basically the first keg we sold in two hours, and then we sold the others right shortly thereafter," said owner Carisa Stark.

“I knew that after we started getting the news that people lost their homes we had to do something immediately.”

Stark says she and countless other members of the community went out to help.

“The people out there working in the devastation. I mean, it’s back breaking work, and it was just – they are the true humanitarians here. It was wonderful," said Stark."

As the dust started to settle – Stark says she got a surprising phone call from their friends at Charleville.

“Our son Tate approached Mary Jane’s and asked them if they would want to participate in a benefit because Mary Jane’s has carried our beer for quite some time," said Charleville owner, Joal Russell.

They donated their ale, Tornado Alley, to raise funds for disaster relief.

“We have customers that come up here and support us, and our efforts, and then when that community gets devastated by a tragedy, I think it’s important to stand behind them," said Russell.

Stark says she’s amazed at the outpouring of support for the Perryville community through this tragedy.

“Sometimes we feel like we’re a small town, we’re on a small scale, but when something like this happens it’s so much bigger than what we are and who we are to see that outpouring of love and care is – it’s a phenomenal thing," Said Stark.

“It just makes you feel good to be part of something that’s going to help somebody else. “

In total they raised around $1,200 towards the community fund.

