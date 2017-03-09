Antonius Cleveland wins Dark Horse Dunker competition

SEMO senior Antonius Cleveland won the Dark Horse Dunker Competition.

The "Dark Horse Dunker" is a digital media contest to determine the final participant in the Slam Dunk Championship.

Cleveland barely beat out Northwestern State's Zeek Woodley with 50.4% of the vote.

He'll now compete in the Slam Dunk Championships held annually in the Final Four Host City.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.