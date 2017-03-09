Jackson, MO officials remind residents of tornado safe room

Because of Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials in Jackson, Missouri are reminding residents about the Civic Center's tornado safe room.

According to the city, the safe room will be open during tornado watches or warnings, and will remain open until the severe weather is over and the National Weather Service has canceled the warnings and watches, or they have expired.

The safe room was built in accordance with FEMA 361 guidelines. It means it was built to withstand winds of an EF5 tornado, approximately 260 miles per hour.

It is reinforced with concrete, as well as steel doors and steel window shutters, to protect against debris projectiles.

The Jackson Civic Center is located at 381 E. Deerwood Drive.

