Campbell, MO receives grant for water system

The city of Campbell has been awarded a half million dollars to help improve the city's water system infrastructure.

According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the city has been losing over 20% of water because of faulty waterlines, hydrants and meters.

The Community Development Block Grant money will be used to replace waterlines, hydrants, and meters. It will also be used to repair several water tanks.

