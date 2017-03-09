1 killed in 3 vehicle crash in Perry County, IL

One person has died after a crash near Pinckneyville, Illinois.

According to Sheriff Steve Bareis, deputies responded to the crash just after 6:30 a.m.

It happened on State Route 154 near Pinckneyville Correctional Center.

Anthony J. Hagene, 30, of Steeleville died at the scene.

Jamie Perry, 36, of Pinckneyville and a female passenger were both taken by helicopter to hospitals in St. Louis.

Edgar Pursell, 40, of DuQuoin was taken to Pinckneyville Community Hospital.

It's not clear yet how the crash happened.

Troopers with Illinois State Police are working to investigate and reconstruct the accident.

State Route 154 was closed until about 11 a.m.

