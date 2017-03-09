Spring forward AND get a good night's sleep

Like it or not, it's coming: the switch to Daylight Saving time happens on Sunday, March 12.

A lot of people complain that when the switch happens, it takes several days (or weeks) to adjust to the change.

But, there are some things you can do to ensure you get a good night's sleep.

Lourdes Hospital in Paducah provided these tips:

Maintain a regular sleep/wake schedule, even on the weekends. A fixed timetable helps your body regulate its sleep pattern and get the most out of the hours you sleep. Long naps can dramatically affect the quality of your nighttime sleep. If you have to take a nap, try limiting it to 15-20 minutes in the late morning or early afternoon.

Establish a regular, relaxing bedtime ritual prior to bedtime. Make the bedroom an inviting place to sleep: reduce ambient light, find a comfortable temperature (not too hot or cold), keep noises to a minimum, etc...

Reduce your “screen” time at night and reduce your exposure within an hour of bed. Artificial light from TVs, laptops, computers, tables and smartphones make the brain think it is daytime and can make it harder to fall asleep at night.

Exercise regularly. Even moderate exercise can help you sleep better. Set a goal for 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day. However, you want to make sure you finish at least four hours before bedtime. Exercise raises body temperature, which interferes with falling asleep.

Watch what you drink and eat before bedtime. Avoid caffeine after 3 p.m. and if you are hungry, eat small snacks, not large meals within two hours of bedtime. While alcohol might help you feel sleepy in the short term, it ultimately ruins your sleep during the second half of the night by lessening the overall quality of sleep through reduced deep stages of sleep, leaving you feeling less refreshed when the alarm goes off.

Prepare for Daylight Saving Time by going to bed earlier before the time change to better acclimate to Daylight Saving time on Monday morning.

Know that your body will adjust but that it might take few days to feel 100% back to normal.

