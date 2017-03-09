Police: apparent scam going around Poplar Bluff

If you own a business in Poplar Bluff, investigators want to warn you about an apparent scam.

According to the police department, the department and the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce have received complaints about a company called Sports Media of Towson, Maryland.

Someone from the company is soliciting and sending out invoices about a 2017 PBHS Spring Sports Poster project.

That project is not affiliated with the Poplar Bluff School District, according to police.

The Better Business Bureau already has numerous complaints from around the country about the company.

An investigation is underway by police.

