Paducah officer attacked by dog while on patrol

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah Police Officer is recovering after he was attacked by a pit bull on the job this morning.

According to the police department, Officer Will Gilbert went to a home in the 1100 block of Greer Street as part of a follow-up investigation.

Gilbert was standing by his cruiser on the street and a pit bull was chained in the front yard of the home.

Investigators say the dog broke its chain and attacked the officer.

The dog bit Gilbert's left thigh, and that's when he fired a shot from his duty weapon.

The round missed the dog and hit the street.

The dog ran back to its home.

Gilbert was taken to the hospital.

Animal Control officers were notified of the incident.

