Carbondale business burglarized, police search for suspect

Police in Carbondale are looking for the person responsible for a burglary at Remedy Logistics, LLC.

According to police, it happened between March 2 at 3 p.m. and March 3 at 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say someone damaged property and went inside a storage trailer.

The victim told police items were missing from the trailer.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.