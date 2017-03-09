WARNING: Carbondale FD warns of impersonation scam

If you live in Carbondale, the fire department wants to make sure you know about a possible impersonation scam making its way around town.

According to the city, someone in Carbondale recently received a call from someone who claimed to work for the fire department.

The caller asked if the resident had a smoke detector, fire extinguisher, and escape plan.

Firefighters do not call homeowners to try and sell them anything, according to the city.

If you get a similar call, you should call the police department at 618-457-3200.

You should never give out your personal information over the phone.

