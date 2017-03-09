Man arrested after domestic disturbance in Graves Co., KY

A call about a domestic disturbance in Graves County leads to the arrest of a man.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, officers responded to a home on State Route 564 on March 8.

Investigators learned there was some sort of disagreement between Barry Hardison, 61, and his wife.

During that investigation, officers learned Hardison pulled a pistol out during an argument in front of his wife and a juvenile.

He faces two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree.

