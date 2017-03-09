Unemployment rates fall in 90 Kentucky counties

The Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, is reporting that between January 2016 and January 2017 unemployment rates fell in 90 Kentucky counties.

The rate went up in 23 counties and seven counties stayed the same.

Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than to count people working and are based on estimates.

Civilian labor force statistics include unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work and non-military workers.

The statistics do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for work within the past four weeks and are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county.

Lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth:

Woodford County – 3.6 percent

Oldham County – 3.9 percent

Fayette County – 4 percent

Shelby County – 4.1 percent

Scott County – 4.4 percent

Jessamine County – 4.5 percent

Spencer County – 4.5 percent

Boone County – 4.6 percent

Campbell County – 4.6 percent

Warren County – 4.6 percent

The state’s highest unemployment rate in Magoffin County at 17.9 percent.

The unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 5.8 percent for January 2017 and 5.1 percent for the nation.

Go to this website to learn more about the Kentucky labor market information.

