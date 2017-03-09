Paducah's annual 'Easter Egg Dash' set for March 30

The Paducah Parks Services Department’s annual "Easter Egg Dash" is on it's way again to Noble Park in Paducah.

This year's free event will be held on Thursday, March 30 at the Noble Park baseball/softball fields.

Registration begins at 5 p.m., and age groups for the dash are 0-2 years, 3-5 years, 6-8 years and 9-10 years.

Age groups will dash in 15-minute increments beginning with the 0-2 year olds at 5:45 p.m. It will conclude with the 9-10 year olds at 6:30 p.m.

Participation is free for all kids.

Goody bags will be available for the first 500 children and there will also be prize eggs hidden on each field.

Children who find a prize egg should visit the registration desk for an additional prize.

Children are advised bring their Easter baskets or a sack because there will be 15,000 candy-filled eggs that are spread across the ball fields waiting to be picked up when the whistle blows.

For more information, contact Recreation Specialist Mallory Gentry at 270-444-8508 or mgentry@paducahky.gov.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.