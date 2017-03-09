Four things you need to know on 3/10

It's Friday, March 10, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The severe weather has made its way out of the Heartland, but the colder weather is moving in. It's going to be partly sunny, but windy and chilly, with gusts reaching 20 miles per hour. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s, but some parts of the Heartland may see some lower 50s. A LOOK AHEAD: Snow may be a part of your weekend forecast.

Making headlines:

Severe weather in Kentucky: The First Alert Weather Team reported a possible tornado on the ground in Fulton County, Kentucky shortly before 8:30 last night. The dispatch center for the Fulton County Kentucky Sheriff's Office had to be moved after it was damaged by the apparent tornado. Inmates were moved from the detention center to the Fulton County Jail in nearby Hickman County.

Wayne Co. drug bust.: Authorities in Wayne County, Missouri arrested 14 people on drug charges yesterday, but they're still looking for two more. It is believed the two women are mother and daughter and are together. Authorities say the can be anywhere in southeast Missouri and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately.

Carbondale shooting: Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating an alleged shooting that left one seriously injured. It is not known if there is a suspect in custody and no suspect information is being released at this time. Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call authorities immediately.

HAPPENING TODAY: President Donald Trump said he was not aware that his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had worked to further the interests of the government of Turkey before he appointed him.

