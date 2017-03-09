Rend Lake College to host 5th annual Discovery Camp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Mike Wunderlich, News Operations Manager
2016 Discovery Camp students pose with members of the Air Evac 11 Lifeteam, based out of Mt. Vernon (Source:Rend Lake College) 2016 Discovery Camp students pose with members of the Air Evac 11 Lifeteam, based out of Mt. Vernon (Source:Rend Lake College)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

On June 20 and 21, students between the seventh and twelfth grade are invited to Rend Lake College for the 5th annual Discovery Camp.

Every year, the free camp helps students navigate through a number of health care fields with interactive sessions and fun activities. Emergency medical services, radiology, nursing, medical coding, health information technology, air evacuation, phlebotomy, certified medical assisting are some of the fields highlighted this year.

Parents and guardians are invited to attend with their student and lunch will be provided both days for all attendees as well as a Discovery Camp 2017 T-shirt. Transportation will also be provided to and from camp both days as pick-up and drop-off points will be established.

Applications and more information will be provided to students in local schools. They will also be available by contacting RLC’s Community and Corporate Education Division at (618)-437-5321, Ext. 1714 or via email at commcorped@rlc.edu.

Submit all completed applications to the division at 468 N. Ken Gray Pkwy, Ina, IL 62846.

