Police chief behind bars for stalking, violating protection order

The chief of Wardell, Missouri is in the Pemiscot County Jail right now.

According to court documents, Casey Redden, 27, is accused of violating a protection order that was filed against him on Feb. 14.

The victim told a deputy with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office that on March 7, Redden followed her in his patrol car.

Investigators say the victim had video and photos of the incident.

She told investigators that it started at the three-way stop in Wardell when Redden tried to flag her down, but she kept driving.

That's when the victim said Redden turned around and started following her down several roads.

During an interview at the sheriff's department, Redden admitted to following the victim, but said he "kept a distance from her so she wouldn't claim he was following her."

Redden also allegedly told the deputy that he was going to meet a friend to get something to eat, but changed his mind and turned around to head back to Wardell.

Investigators say he also admitted to calling the victim from a blocked number, even though he'd been ordered not to contact her.

During arraignment on March 9, a judge set bond for Redden at $50,000 cash or surety.

He also ordered that Redden cannot have contact with the victim.

Redden is also not allowed in the city limits of Wardell and has a curfew of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The judge also ordered that he cannot have weapons or be around them.

This isn't the first time Redden has been in trouble with the law.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of parental kidnapping and aggravated kidnapping.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said the sheriff's department would be handling calls for Wardell, Mo.

