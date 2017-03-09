HerrinFesta announces star-studded lineup

If you like country or rock music, you won't want to miss this year's start-studded lineup at HerrinFesta.

ACM Vocal Group of the Year nominee Old Dominion, and multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan are just two of the acts that will highlight the annual event.

CLICK HERE to see the full lineup.

HeartlandWeekend.com is taking a closer look at what you can expect.

