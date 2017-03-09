WANTED: Ripley Co. authorities search for man suspected of rape

According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, authorities are looking for a man suspected of raping someone.

On Wednesday, March 8 around 2 p.m., a female subject called authorities and said she had been sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

The female victim drove herself to a hospital, at which time she dropped off the suspect on a county road in a wooded area near Grandin, Missouri.

Authorities then went to the hospital to interview the victim. After speaking with her a manhunt began for the suspect.

The Ripley County Sheriff's Office, the Carter County Sheriff's Office, the MSHP, the U.S. Forest Service, K9 units and a helicopter all helped in the search.

Ripley County authorities said they exhausted all efforts and were not able to locate the man. The search has since been called off.

As of right now, the authorities are referring to the subject as a person of interest. No warrants have been filed, but authorities continue to search for the subject.

No names are being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

