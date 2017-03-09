This week in music: 1986 Heart

Let's travel back in time and check some of the entertainment headlines from 31 years ago.

The year was 1986 and movie goers were heading to the danger zone with Tom Cruise. Top Gun was the biggest movie of the year raking in over $176 million dollars.

A close second behind Top Gun was Crocodile Dundee, starring Paul Hogan. It rang up $174 million dollars.

Two big developments on television. Fox became the fourth TV network, offering ten hours of prime time programming per week.

But the TV event of the year was taking place here on KFVS12 and CBS with the airing of the Lonesome Dove mini-series. It starred Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones as a pair of Texas Rangers.

And these were the songs being played on the radio this week in '86. Billboard's Hot 100 had Atlantic Starr at number 5 with Secret Lovers. It was the breakthrough single for the group who had a string of R&B hits in the early 1980's.

A band from the 1970's was making a strong comeback in the mid-1980's. The number four song for the week was These Dreams by Heart. It was a power ballad, which for the first time featured Nancy Wilson on lead vocals instead of Ann Wilson. It became the group's first number one hit.

Whitney Houston was in three spot with How Will I Know. The song was originally intended for Janet Jackson but she turned it down. It became Houston's second number one hit following Saving All My Love For You.

A band which had its roots in the 1960's as Jefferson Airplane was in the number two position. Sara would become Starship's second straight number one hit from their album Knee Deep in the Hoopla. Unlike their first number one single, We Built This City, Sara did not feature vocals from Grace Slick.

And in the top spot for this week in '86 was Mr. Mister with Kyrie. According to band member Richard Page the whole song is essentially a prayer. The words Kýrie eléison were lifted from a prayer in the Roman Catholic mass. It's Greek for "Lord, Have Mercy."

