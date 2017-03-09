March 10 celebrity birthdays

He's a Hollywood tough guy who became a super star when he appeared alongside Bruce Lee in Way of the Dragon. He then went on to star in several other action movies like The Octagon, Lone Wolf McQuade and The Delta Force. On TV, he starred in the CBS series Walker, Texas Ranger. He's also an internet sensation with lots of exaggerated feats of combat. Among them: They wanted to add him to Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn't hard enough for his beard. We're talking about Chuck Norris who's 77 today.

He's an actor who grew up in the St. Louis area. He's best known for his role as ad exec and lady's man Don Draper on the AMC series Mad Men. Jon Hamm is 46 today.

She's an actress known for her seductive roles. She has starred in the original Total Recall, Basic Instinct, Casino, The Quick and the Dead and many many others. Sharon Stone is 59 today.

She's a current country music superstar who has won multiple Grammy Awards. She broke onto the music scene in 2005 when she won American Idol. Her hits include: Jesus Take the Wheel, Before He Cheats, All American Girl, Undo It, this list goes on and on. Carrie Underwood is 34 today.

He's a country singer who had a string of hits in the late mid-to-late 1990's including: I Let Her Lie and Amen Kind of Love. Daryle Singletary is 46 today.

He's an R&B singer/songwriter who has worked with such stars as Usher, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera and many others. Robin Thicke is 40 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.



