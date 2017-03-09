March 10 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 10 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

He's a Hollywood tough guy who became a super star when he appeared alongside Bruce Lee in Way of the Dragon.  He then went on to star in several other action movies like The Octagon, Lone Wolf McQuade and The Delta Force.  On TV, he starred in the CBS series Walker, Texas Ranger.  He's also an internet sensation with lots of exaggerated feats of combat.  Among them:  They wanted to add him to Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn't hard enough for his beard.  We're talking about Chuck Norris who's 77 today.

He's an actor who grew up in the St. Louis area.  He's best known for his role as ad exec and lady's man Don Draper on the AMC series Mad Men.  Jon Hamm is 46 today.

She's an actress known for her seductive roles.  She has starred in the original Total Recall, Basic Instinct, Casino, The Quick and the Dead and many many others. Sharon Stone is 59 today.

She's a current country music superstar who has won multiple Grammy Awards.  She broke onto the music scene in 2005 when she won American Idol.  Her hits include: Jesus Take the Wheel, Before He Cheats, All American Girl, Undo It, this list goes on and on.  Carrie Underwood is 34 today.

He's a country singer who had a string of hits in the late mid-to-late 1990's including:  I Let Her Lie and Amen Kind of Love. Daryle Singletary is 46 today.

He's an R&B singer/songwriter who has worked with such stars as Usher, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera and many others.  Robin Thicke is 40 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.


 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly