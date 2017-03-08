3 arrested out of KY for separate strong-armed robberies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 arrested out of KY for separate strong-armed robberies

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
GILBERTSVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

 3 western Kentucky residents were arrested in connection with two separate strong-armed robberies.

Alfred H. Capuano III, 42, of Gilbertsville, KY, was arrested on one charge of 1st degree robbery and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Kyle Zervas and Cherie N. Dixon were arrested at 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 on charges of 2nd degree robbery.  They were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

The first incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. 

A resident of Olivet Church Road notified police that he was attacked by a man and woman who $170 from him.  The victim is reported to have had minor injuries, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Later, Zervas and Dixon were involved in a disturbance at the same location where the victim was robbed. They matched a description of the robbers provided by the victim, and the victim identified their vehicles.

At 11:39 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, officers say they were notified of a robbery on Koerner Street. 

According to officials, one man told officers he was walking into his home when he was shoved from behind and his wallet was taken from his back pocket.

The victim came away with a cut to his forehead when he was knocked to the ground.  He said he was familiar with the robber, and provided a description of a white man, wearing a dark coat, white shirt and a hoodie.

An officer saw a man matching that description running between Koerner Street and Bridge Court. 

Officials say the man jumped a fence into the Dolly McNutt apartment complex, and removed the jacket he was wearing. 

That man, later identified as Alfred H. Capuano, was detained. 

He admitted being in the area and knowing the victim through an ex-girlfriend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly