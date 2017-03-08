3 arrested out of KY for separate strong-armed robberies

3 western Kentucky residents were arrested in connection with two separate strong-armed robberies.

Alfred H. Capuano III, 42, of Gilbertsville, KY, was arrested on one charge of 1st degree robbery and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Kyle Zervas and Cherie N. Dixon were arrested at 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 on charges of 2nd degree robbery. They were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

The first incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

A resident of Olivet Church Road notified police that he was attacked by a man and woman who $170 from him. The victim is reported to have had minor injuries, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Later, Zervas and Dixon were involved in a disturbance at the same location where the victim was robbed. They matched a description of the robbers provided by the victim, and the victim identified their vehicles.

At 11:39 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, officers say they were notified of a robbery on Koerner Street.

According to officials, one man told officers he was walking into his home when he was shoved from behind and his wallet was taken from his back pocket.

The victim came away with a cut to his forehead when he was knocked to the ground. He said he was familiar with the robber, and provided a description of a white man, wearing a dark coat, white shirt and a hoodie.

An officer saw a man matching that description running between Koerner Street and Bridge Court.

Officials say the man jumped a fence into the Dolly McNutt apartment complex, and removed the jacket he was wearing.

That man, later identified as Alfred H. Capuano, was detained.

He admitted being in the area and knowing the victim through an ex-girlfriend.

