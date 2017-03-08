'America's Farmers Mom of the Year' contest to be held

Nominate your favorite woman in agriculture to be selected as one of "America's Farmers Mom of the Year."

Monsanto is sponsoring the contest for the eighth year. In 2017, the program will focus even more on the communities in which these women live and work by providing financial support to nonprofit organizations these moms are passionate about.

March 1 through March 31, an eligible person can nominate an eligible farm mom.

A panel of judges from American Agri-Women will judge the nominations based on published criteria and Monsanto will select five regional winners.

Each of the regional winners will receive $2,000 to donate to an eligible nonprofit of her choice, as well as $3,000 for her personal use. Among the five regional winners, one woman will be named America's Farmers Mom of the Year based on public voting and receive an additional $2,000 to give to a nonprofit she supports in her community.

To nominate your favorite farm mom, visit AmericasFarmers.com and complete an online entry or print a form for mailing by March 31.

Nominations are limited to 300 words and should include details about the nominee's contributions to her farm, family, community, and the agriculture industry.

You can click here for contest rules.

