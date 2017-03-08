Nationwide AT&T outage blocking emergency numbers resolved

A nationwide outage affecting AT&T mobile devices is kept many customers from being able to reach emergency services by dialing 911.

AT&T did not know how long the outage will be but the problem was fixed within several hours.

They say the problem was only related to AT&T mobile services.

The outage had no effect on landline 911 calls or those made from other carriers besides AT&T.

The areas we know of affected in the heartland were New Madrid Co., Mo and Pemiscot Co., Mo.

One AT&T customer, Mike Mccammon of Pemiscot Co., Mo, said his service was not working and provided an alternative number for residents to call: (573)748-2516

Customers in New Madrid Co., MO were instructed call the New Madrid Co. 911 Administrative lines:

(573)748-2630

(573)748-5226

(573)748-2780

AT&T tweeted saying it is aware of the issue and is currently attempting to fix it and later tweeted saying they apologized to those affected by the outage.

