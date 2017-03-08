Nationwide AT&T outage blocking emergency numbers resolved - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nationwide AT&T outage blocking emergency numbers resolved

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A nationwide outage affecting AT&T mobile devices is kept many customers from being able to reach emergency services by dialing 911.

AT&T did not know how long the outage will be but the problem was fixed within several hours.

They say the problem was only related to AT&T mobile services.

The outage had no effect on landline 911 calls or those made from other carriers besides AT&T.

The areas we know of affected in the heartland were New Madrid Co., Mo and Pemiscot Co., Mo.

One AT&T customer, Mike Mccammon of Pemiscot Co., Mo, said his service was not working and provided an alternative number for residents to call: (573)748-2516 

Customers in New Madrid Co., MO were instructed call the New Madrid Co. 911 Administrative lines:

(573)748-2630
(573)748-5226
(573)748-2780

AT&T tweeted saying it is aware of the issue and is currently attempting to fix it and later tweeted saying they apologized to those affected by the outage.

 Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly