Perry Co., MO schools not required to make up days missed due to tornado

Students Connor Steffens (left) and Joel Daugherty retrieve personal possessions and cleaned up debris from the tornado (Source: Perry County School District 32)

Students Kayla Buchheit (left) and Caleb Hadler worked at the laundry service the District 32 family offered to those affected by the tornado. (Source: Perry County School District 32)

After missing 3 days of school due to a deadly tornado on Tuesday, February 28, the Perry County, MO School District says schools will not be required to make up days missed.

Deputy Missouri Commissioner of Education, Dr. Roger Dorson granted forgiveness for March 1 through 3 at the request of Superintendent Andy Comstock.

The Board of Education approved the amended calendar as presented by Mr. Comstock unanimously.

In his request on Monday, March 6, Mr. Comstock, explained that a confirmed EF-4 tornado had damaged over 100 homes and completely destroyed 42.

"I tell you all this so that you understand what happened to our community. The tornado touched us in a way that can be seen and felt, but most importantly it reminded us of what communities are all about. The lessons our students and staff learned during those three days could not have been taught within the confines of our school buildings. Therefore, I am requesting that you consider forgiving the district from the requirement (to make up the missed days.)”

He also described the support and relief efforts being undertaken by students and staff saying students unloaded buses and trucks full of donations from schools in the Jefferson County Athletic Conference on Friday, March 3 at tornado relief distribution centers and food pantries.

“(By Friday, we’d heard) … countless stories about how our students were out helping in the community with those relief efforts,” Mr. Comstock said. “Our staff members tirelessly worked to help families in need during their most vulnerable times. The overwhelming need to continue relief efforts exceeded what I thought would be a good instructional day on Friday, March 3; therefore, I canceled school for that day as well.

Deputy Commissioner Dorson noted in a letter that the schools in the area would still have over 1,106 hours of instructional time, above the state-required 1,044, without making up the three missed days.

This means the only remaining make-up day for students is Thursday, March 16.

Any further school days missed due to inclement weather would be made up according to DESE rules and District policy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.