Franklin Elementary School teacher wins 'Teacher of the Year' award

For 18 years, Lori Huey has been a teacher at Franklin Elementary School for kindergarten through sixth grade.

Huey won the American Legion Teacher of the Year for 2017 and received a $500 award and an honorary plaque.

"She is an inspiration to many at Franklin," Principal Ron Farrow said. "She truly cares about each child and provides the highest quality learning experience for all."

Huey is also active in the Parent Teachers Association and works with parents to help their children.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.