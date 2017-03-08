Woman killed, man seriously injured after two-car crash in Butler Co., MO

A Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman was killed on Wednesday after a 2-car crash in Butler County that injured another.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth D. Hughes, 40, was traveling south on MO 53 just a mile south of Poplar bluff, with Leanna F. Eastwood, 59, as a passenger.

Hughes apparently turned into the path of another driver, identified as Joseph B. Hawkins, 39, of Portageville, as he was traveling north.

Eastwood was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Hughes was airlifted to Regional One Health for treatment of serious injuries.

Hawkins was not reported to have been injured in the accident.

