Prescribed burn at Shawnee National Forest March 9

Fire will overtake parts of Shawnee National Forest on Thursday, March 9 in a planned burning near Wolf Lake in Union County, IL overseen by professionals.

These prescribed fires are created under specific weather conditions and are designed to be similar to fire that historically occurred on the forest.

Officials say fire helps maintain healthy oak forests, native plants and other wildlife. Shawnee National Forest uses fire as a tool to restore Southern Illinois forests.

They also say burning will protect human property by reducing the amount of dead wood in the forest.

Smoke will be monitored by The Forest Service and members of the public can expect smoke to be visible in mid-afternoon. The smoke should only last for a few hours.

It may be most noticeable around Wolf Lake, Alto Pass, Pomona and Cedar Lake.

Due to the burning and in an effort to keep the public safe, a portion of Pine Hills Road (Forest Rd. #236) between the McGee Hill picnic area and the Pine Hills Campground may be closed March 9.

