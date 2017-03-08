2 arrested in Mississippi Co., MO after allegedly trying to sell - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested in Mississippi Co., MO after allegedly trying to sell meth to sheriff

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Jerry Michael Perkey (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Jerry Michael Perkey (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
Katherine Morin (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Katherine Morin (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two New Madrid Co., Missouri residents are facing drug distribution charges after the couple reportedly tried to sell methamphetamine to the Mississippi County Sheriff.

According to Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the investigation began on Sunday when he learned Jerry Perkey, 33, of Kewanee, was soliciting residents to buy methamphetamine.

Hutcheson found Perkey in East Prairie and introduced himself as a prospective customer looking to buy some meth.

During their meeting, Perkey and his passenger, Katie Morin, 31, also of Kewanee, said they kept their product elsewhere and required money up front.

After negotiations, Hutcheson provided the ‘buy money’ and Perkey left to retrieve the meth.

Later that evening, Perkey reportedly called Hutcheson and expressed concerns that Hutcheson was the Mississippi County Sheriff.

To alleviate those concerns, Perkey suggested they meet at the city park in Matthews, Mo.

Hutcheson contacted New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens and was allowed to proceed with the investigation.

Hutcheson and a deputy coordinated with a New Madrid County deputy and then drove to the city park.

A short time later, Perkey and Morin arrived at the park, where Morin allegedly handed a baggie of meth to Perkey, who then delivered the meth to Sheriff Hutcheson.

New Madrid County deputies then came to the vehicle and took both parties into custody.

Perkey and Morin are charged in New Madrid County with delivery of a controlled substance near a protected place.

The charges carry a higher penalty upon conviction due to the drug transactions taking place at a public city park.

Both parties were jailed with their bonds set at $50,000 each. 

